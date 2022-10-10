The NHL are investigating Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole over recent allegations of grooming and sexual assault. The Lightning defenseman has responded to these allegations in a statement of his own.

Cole released a statement through his agent to the media on Sunday night. Cole states, as shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, that he denies the allegations.

“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously. I completely deny these allegations and will fully cooperate with the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning, their officials and legal departments in the forthcoming investigation,” Cole’s statement says. The 33-year-old’s statement continued.

“I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded. There will have no further comment until the NHL’s investigation concludes.”

The Lightning released a statement of their own on Sunday. The team suspended Cole pending the results of the league investigation. Tampa Bay said they take the allegations seriously, and they also will not comment any further on the matter.

The allegations came from an anonymous Twitter user with the username @emily_smith3333. They detailed their experiences with Cole over the course of four years.

They accused Cole of grooming multiple women while they were still minors. The victim said Cole pressured them into sex while they were a minor in high school.

Cole is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He’s played 12 years in the NHL, spending time on eight different teams. He signed a one-year contract with the Lightning in the offseason.