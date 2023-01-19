Don’t forget about Steven Stamkos. When it is all said and done, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward will go down as one of the greatest ever to play in the NHL, thanks to his scoring prowess. He further cemented his hockey legacy Wednesday night when he scored the 500th goal of his decorated NHL career, thus becoming one of only three active players to score that many goals.

Steven Stamkos joins Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin, of course, is in the middle of his chase for the NHL’s all-time record for most goals in a career, having already breached the 800-mark this season. Crosby is more of a playmaker than a goal-factory Ovechkin is, but he’s definitely a scoring threat all the time.

Steven Stamkos has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy twice for leading the league in goals in the 2009-10 and 2011-12 seasons, when he racked up 51 and 60 goals, respectively.

The 32-year-old Stamkos scored his 500th goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks off an assist by Alex Killorn. He would add to his total before the end of the opening period when he struck again several minutes later with another goal off a helper from Killorn.

It’s also worth noting that Stamkos is the 10th player ever in the NHL to be taken first overall in a draft and score at least 500 goals, per Sportsnet Stats. He can add more to his total on Thursday when the Bolts pay the Edmonton Oilers a visit.