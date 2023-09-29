The Tampa Bay Lightning have been at or near the top of the NHL standings for several years, but it may be much harder for them to hold to that status in 2023-24 with the news that goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss at least 25 games this season after undergoing surgery on his back.

Head coach Jon Cooper knows that playing without Vasilevskiy will be a major challenge for his talented team because the goaltender is one of the best in the league when he is healthy and sharp. However, Cooper is not conceding any issue for his team — at least publicly.

“Let's be honest, we sit here and try and make the situation a little more rosy,” Cooper said Friday. “It's not ideal, no question. Vasy is a big part of our team, but we do have other guys in the organization. Guys looking to get a chance. Here it is.”

The 29-year-old Vasilevskiy had a microdiscectomy Thursday to address a lumbar disk herniation. It is estimated that he could miss 2 months or more, but that is dependent on his specific recovery situation. The Lightning signed Jonas Johansson to serve as Vasilevskiy's backup. He has a record of 11-13-4 while playing with Buffalo, Florida and Colorado in parts of 4 seasons.

In addition to Johansson, the Lightning also have Matt Tomkins, Canada’s 2022 Olympic starter, and Hugo Alnefelt on their roster. Alnefelt played with Tampa Bay's minor league team in Syracuse last season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is a two-time first-team NHL All-Star, and he is also a Vezina Trophy winner. He was not at his best last season when he had a 2.65 goals against average, a .915 save percentage and a 34-22-4 record.