The Tampa Bay Lightning are north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators Sunday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Lightning-Senators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Lightning are off to a 1-1-0 start this season, but they are scoring a lot of goals. In two games played, the Lightning have scored nine goals. Four different skaters on the Lightning have scored two goals while Victor Hedman has the other goal. Hedman, and Brayden Point lead the team with three assists each. Jonas Johansson has been the starting goalie in each game, but it has not been easy. He has given up eight goals this season, and has a save percentage below .890.

The Senators have had one good game, and one bad game. They lost to the Carolina Hurricanes to open up the season 5-3, but they bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ottawa has scored eight goals, and given up seven, so their games have been some high scoring ones. Jakob Chychrun, and Brady Tkachuk lead the team with two goals each. Chychrun is the leading points scorer for the Senators.

Matt Tomkins is expected to be in goal for the Lightning. The Senators are expected to have Joonas Korpisalo in net.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Senators Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-225)

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+184)

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Senators

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Lightning will need to continue to score goals to win this game. Ottawa has been able to score some goals in their first two games, and that could easily continue in this game. The Lightning have given up some goals in their first two games, so it will be up to the skaters to win this game. Tampa Bay has a very even attack, and that will work to their advantage. If they can get Stamkos, or some other skaters on open ice, the Lightning will find the back of the net. The more shots, the better for Tampa Bay in this one. The key to covering the spread in this game is going to be scoring four or five goals.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators, like the Lightning, have been pretty good with their attack. Ottawa needs to score to win this game as this one could be high scoring. The Lightning have not been great in goal, though. Tampa Bay will be starting Tomkins for the first time this season, so it is unpredictable how he will be. Ottawa is coming off a five-goal game, and they have a chance to have a similar one here. Tampa Bay does not do a great job getting in front of the puck, and helping out their goalie. Ottawa will need to put pucks on net, and that will give them the best chance to cover the spread. If the Senators can get 30+ shots on net, and maybe grab a couple rebound goals, they will cover the spread.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling we are going to see eight or nine goals scored between the two teams in this game. It will just come down to which team can make the last save. With the high scoring game, it is likely the underdog will cover the spread. That is why I am going to take the Lightning to cover this spread.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick: Lightning +1.5 (-225), Over 6.5 (-144)