The Tampa Bay Lightning finished in third place in the Atlantic Division in 2023, falling short of the franchise's fourth championship and losing in the first round.

The team choked away their series to the Maple Leafs which made history in the worst possible way. Tampa Bay has made a series of solid but unremarkable moves in free agency so far.

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the Lightning had signed 26-year-old Tanner Jeannot, the former Nashville Predators left winger.

Jeannot is 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds from Oxbow, Saskatchewan. The rough-and-tumble defensive stalwart is expected to take on an even bigger role this season for the Lightning, who finished 11th in the NHL in scoring in 2022-2023.

Tampa Bay paid a steep price for Jeannot at last year's trade deadline, sending defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks for the rights to the surging young player. Jeannot is expected to make $5.33 million over two years according to a news release on the team's website.

Jeannot was active during a small segment of the Lightning's stretch run last season. He scored a goal and had four points total in 20 regular season games while acclimating himself to his new team. Jeannot blocked 11 shots and dished out 77 hits, which was the highest total among all Lightning players over the last 23 games of the season.

The new Lightning signee Jeannot delivered 16 hits in the playoffs and blocked two shots in three games during the first round series against the Leafs. He scored a career-best 24 goals to go with 17 assists in 2021-2022 with the Predators.