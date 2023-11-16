We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Lightning-Blackhawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Lightning-Blackhawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lightning lost 5-0 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Sadly, they could not get any of their 30 shots past goalie Jordan Binnington. Jonas Johansson made just 28 saves while allowing five goals. The Bolts won 45 percent of their faceoffs. Yet, they also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. The Lightning leveled 15 hits and blocked 12 shots. Significantly, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each took four shots. Defenseman Victor Hedman did not take a shot.

The Blackhawks lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers. Initially, it was 2-2 after the first period and 3-3 after the second period. The Hawks allowed a go-ahead goal 2:44 into the third period. Amazingly, Connor Bedard had two goals, while Jason Dickson added a goal. Goalie Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves while allowing four goals. Conversely, the Hawks fired 26 shots. The Blackhawks won just 42 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and just 2 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Blackhawks leveled 15 hits and blocked 23 shots.

The Hawks defeated the Bolts 5-3 at Amalie Arena on October 11, 2023. Before that, the Lightning had won nine straight in the series. The Lightning are also 9-1 over the past 10 games at the United Center.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Blackhawks Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+116)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning are not the same powerhouse they were a few seasons ago. Regardless, they still have some great players that can threaten any defense and will look to avenge that loss from a few weeks ago.

Kucherov is still the key that runs the ignition, as he has scored 11 goals and 12 assists, with four powerplay goals. Also, he has converted 16.7 percent of his shots. Brayden Point has remained excellent. Ultimately, he has six goals and 12 assists, with three powerplay goals. Point has been mediocre in the faceoff circle, winning 79 draws and losing 91. Meanwhile, Hedman has done better this season, scoring three goals and 14 assists, with one powerplay marker. Stamkos has five goals and 10 assists, with one powerplay conversion. Likewise, he has won 43 faceoffs and lost 44. Brandon Hagel has been solid for the Bolts, notching seven goals and eight assists.

But the defense and goaltending have struggled this season. Unfortunately, it has not been easy without star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been out with an injury until about December. The Bolts have had to rely on Johansson, who is 5-4-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. Therefore, he needs to do better in this one and the defense must perform in front of him.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and not let Bedard burn them.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks are not a good team. Overall, they are still in the rebuilding stages and are 5-8 heading into this matchup. There are some good things. Yet, it's been mostly uneven, with plenty of bad play.

Bedard is their only consistently good player. Amazingly, the generational player has had a good start to his career, with nine goals and four assists, including one powerplay marker. Bedard finds ways to score in almost any situation. However, he is not good in the faceoff circle, winning 58 and losing 93. It has been an issue that has hurt the Hawks, as you cannot score when you don't have the puck. Therefore, the metrics for puck possession have not been good for the Blackhawks.

Corey Perry has been the next-best option, with three goals and five assists, including one powerplay marker. Unfortunately, he is not in his prime anymore, and the Hawks must find another solution.

Petr Mrazek will likely be the goalie in the net today. Ultimately, he comes in with a record of 4-3 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. Mrazek must play well and also needs the defense to block shots in front of him.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Bedard and friends can get some shots into the net. Then, the defense must block shots, and the Hawks must avoid taking penalties.

Final Lightning-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

A good offense rarely gets shut out twice in a row. Therefore, expect the Bolts to bounce back in a major way.

Final Lightning-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+116)