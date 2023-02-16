The French Ligue 1 will kick off Matchweek 24 with a fixture between AJ Auxerre (3-6-14) and Olympique Lyonnais (10-5-8). Head into our Ligue 1 odds series and see what we have for our Auxerre-Lyon prediction and pick.

Auxerre is seeking for a coveted three points as they are still not victorious in the last 10 league outings. With just four points separating them from 16th-placed Troyes, they will need to return to winning ways if they are to climb out of the relegation zone.

Lyon enters this game with a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, with a three game-winning run earned versus ESTAC Troyes, Lille OSC, and RC Lens. With an opportunity to extend their winning streak to four and their unbeaten run to seven, Laurent Blanc’s squad expects to make a dominant performance as the away side.

Here are the Auxerre-Lyon soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Auxerre-Lyon Odds

Auxerre: +330

Lyon: -130

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Auxerre vs. Lyon

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Stream: Amazon Prime, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling World Sports

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Auxerre Can Beat Lyon

Auxerre missed the chance of securing their first win of the year when they tied with Angers last time out. Although they quickly equalized a Rayan Raveloson own goal with Matthis Abline’s nudge in the 22nd minute, the Burgundy-based club failed to take advantage of their 15 to 10 total shot differential and failed to field more goals out of 10 shots inside the box. Auxerre is still in relegation, amassing 15 points from three wins, six draws, and 14 losses. Auxerre has just fielded 19 goals while conceding 47.

Qualifying to Ligue 1 after their promotion/relegation play-offs, the current domestic season of Auxerre seems eerily similar to their previous one a decade ago. AJA is currently on their longest winless run in the top-flight since failing to triumph in 12 successive encounters between December 2011 and March 2012.

Christophe Pelissier has only picked up one victory in his 11 domestic fixtures at the helm. He took the managerial reins following the sacking of Jean-Marc Furlan in early October. Two of their three wins in Ligue 1 this season have also come at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps, although they have only beaten Lyon at home twice this century, the last time being during the 2010-11 campaign, when they won 4-0. Pelissier will have to rely from the heroics of Nuno De Costa, Matthis Abline, and M’Baye Niang – all three are tied for the squad’s top goal scorers with nine combined.

Kays Ruiz-Atil, Siriki Dembele, and Theo Pellenard are absent for Auxerre in this game. Jubal faces possible suspension as he has submitted four yellow cards so far.

Why Lyon Can Beat Auxerre

Lyon currently is placed ninth in the French Football League with 35 points garnered from 10 wins, five draws, and eight losses in 23 matches played. In this current league season, the French powerhouse also ranks ninth when playing as visitors, earning 14 points in 11 games played where four resulted in wins and two in deadlocks. The Lions currently hold a +10 goal differential.

Last time out, Olympique Lyon earned a 2-1 victory at home against RC Lens despite being outshot 14-12 in the match. Alexandre Lacazette’s goal for Lyon was quickly equalized by Deiver Machado, but Rayan Cherki’s decisive goal in the 64th minute sealed the victory for the Lions. Lyon is also still in contention in the Coupe de France, winning its recent match versus Lile in a 4-2 penalty shootout result.

Alexander Lacazette leads the team with 14 goals and four assists. Tete has also provided six goals and two assists for the team. Rayan Cherki and Moussa Dembele follow suit with three and two goals, respectively, while six other players have fielded one goal each. OL has posted 35 goals for the season, 25 coming from assists. Lacazette has a 100% conversion rate in penalty kicks on four chances given to him this season. The team is also averaging 14.3 total shots, 9.7 successful dribbles, and 5.6 corners per game. This is the result of a 59.1% ball-possession rate, with 85.1% of passes made accurately. Their accurate long-ball passing comes to 57.9%, one of the highest in the league.

In the defensive end, the team has conceded 25 goals so far. They have secured five clean sheets whilst posting 19.2 tackles, 13.3 interceptions, 12.3 clearances, and 2.7 saves per game. They are a bit erratic in making defensive stops, committing 13.2 fouls per game while losing 138.8 possessions in 90 minutes on the pitch.

Laurent Blanc will have to work his magic without the services of Henrique Silva and Houssem Aouar. Nicolas Tagliafico and Castello Lukeba are also in danger of getting suspended in the next game as they have booked four yellow cards already.

Final Auxerre-Lyon Prediction & Pick

Auxerre will soon get over their slump, but Lyon will be strutting with pride as they pick another three points on the road.

Final Auxerre-Lyon Prediction & Pick: Lyon (-130)