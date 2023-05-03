Brest and Nantes meet in France’s Ligue 1! Catch the Ligue 1 odds series here, featuring our Brest-Nantes prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Eric Roy’s side enters this game unbeaten in the last five games. Prior to this match, Brest got a goalless draw against Ajaccio, as well as deadlocks with Reims and Troyes while capturing wins over Nice and Toulouse. Brest needs a point or three to survive relegation.

Nantes recently climbed its way to the Coupe de France final against Toulouse, but they were humiliated 5-1 in that match held in Stade de France. Nantes would certainly need to find some wins back in France’s top flight, as they have been winless in the past nine games. Their last match ended in a 2-2 draw with Troyes.

Why Brest Can Beat Nantes

Brest’s disappointing season still carries in 2023 and they hope to survive a relegation scare. They sit precariously with 32 points, occupying the top spot in the bottom four with Troyes, Ajaccio, and Angers. Snatching three points here, especially at home, might propel them to 14th place, overtaking Auxerre, Strasbourg, and today’s visitors.

Eric Roy’s side has nonetheless shown signs of improvement in recent fixtures. Since the turn of the calendar, they only had four losses, compared to last year’s eight. Prior to this, they snatched wins over Nice, Toulouse, Strasbourg, and Angers. Much of the games that Brest played in 2023 ended in draws, including the goalless game last timeout against Ajaccio. In that match, Brest had 57% ball possession, 10 total shots, and four corner kicks but they could not capitalize on their chances.

Brest hopes to bounce back this May. Heremy Le Douaron leads the team with eight goals and three assists. Romain del Castillo, Steve Mounie, Franck Honorat, and Pierre Lees Melou all share honors as the second-leading goal-scorers for Brest with five each, while six other players have made one goal. In 32 games played this year, Brest has delivered 35 goals with 23 assists, thanks to their stats of 10.9 total shots, 4.7 corners, and 6.7 successful dribbles.

Brest has one of the highest numbers of defensive metrics in Luge 1 this season. The team makes 18.4 tackles, 12.8 interceptions, 17.7 clearances, 3.6 saves, and 13.1 fouls per game. Despite these stats, they have only managed to keep seven clean sheets, as they concede 1.5 goals on average.

Romain Del Castillo and Karamoko Dembele appear as doubts headed into this fixture. With such roster reduction, Mounie, Le Douaron, and Honorat are primed to make better offensive adjustments. Brendan Chardonnet and Lilian Brassier will be accompanied by Kenny Lala and Jean-Kevin Duverne as wingbacks.

Why Nantes Can Beat Brest

Despite winning against Lyon in the Coupe de France semifinals, Nantes did not look like they had any fight in them in their next four matches. Nantes cruised over F Virois, Thaon, Angers, Lens, and Lyon in the Coupe de France but lost 5-1 to Toulouse. In that match, Nantes had 53% ball possession, seven total shots, and four corner kicks, but they were awful in the defensive end. Ludovic Blas scored the consolation penalty kick, but Logan Costa and Thijs Dallinga each tallied a brace in the first half of the game. Zakaria Aboukhlal’s 79th-minute goal sealed the deal for Toulouse to capture the French Cup.

Back in Ligue 1, Nantes only managed to win over Auxerre, Montpellier, Ajaccio, and Lorient in the past months. Nantes only have six wins, 14 draws, and 12 defeats so far this season. They have scored 35 goals but gave up 46.

The away team failed to win in nine straight league matches which brought them on the verge of dropping into the relegation zone. Nantes seeks to enhance its 2-6-8 away record, where they put in 16 goals and garnered 12 points.

Antoine Kombouare and company will be looking to find the goalscoring services of Ludovic Blas, Andy Delort, and Mostafa Mohamed, who have combined for 21 goals for Nantes. Blas and Moses Simon are joint assist leaders with four, while Ignatius Ganago has two dimes. Evan Guessand follows suit with five goal involvements.

After a stirring loss in the Coupe de France, there will not be wholesale changes from Les Canaris. Pedro Chirivella will be absent from this game. Alban Lafont gets the nod as starting goalie, who will be accompanied by defenders Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, and Fabien Centonze.

Final Brest-Nantes Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be scrapping for points as they try to survive relegation to Ligue 2. However, in times like this, there will be plenty of goals with the home team coming on top. Brest takes the win here over Nantes.

