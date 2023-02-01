All 20 teams of the French Ligue 1 will face off on Wednesday, and that includes the fixture between Lyon (8-4-8) and Brest (4-6-10). Head into our Ligue 1 odds series and see what we have for our Lyon-Brest prediction and pick.

Lyon enters this game with a two-game winning streak, picking up clean sheets and dominant wins over Chambery Savoie Foot in the Coupe de France and AC Ajaccio in Round 20 of Ligue 1. With an opportunity to extend their winning streak to three, Laurent Blanc’ssquad expects to make a dominant performance at home.

Eric Roy’s side enters this game with a freshly-picked 4-0 domination over Angers. Prior to this match, their latest win was a 4-0 home victory over Angers. Brest hopes to get a win here to avoid a one-point buffer in the relegation zone.

Why Lyon Can Beat Brest

Lyon currently is placed 9th in the French Football League with 28 points garnered from eight wins and four draws in 20 matches played. In this current league season, the French powerhouse has suffered the same number of defeats as victories. Lyon has been successful in five of their 10 league home games, accumulating 17 points from a possible 30. However, their last five games on the home ground showed defeats two Strasbourg and Clermont while 1-1 draws were picked with Nice and Toulouse.

Alexander Lacazette leads the team with 12 goals and four assists. Tete has also provided six goals and two assists for the team, Karl Toko Ekambi has blasted four goals and two assists, while Moussa Dembele has logged two goals. Six other players have provided one goal each for the team. OL has posted 30 goals for the season, 20 coming from assists. Lacazette has a 100% conversion rate in penalty kicks on four chances given to him this season. The team is also making 14.1 total shots, 9.2 successful dribbles, and 5.3 corners per game. This is the result of a 59.3% ball-possession rate, with 85.1% of passes made accurately. Their accurate long-ball passing comes to 58.4%, one of the highest in the league.

In the defensive end, the team has conceded 23 goals so far. They have secured four clean sheets whilst posting 19.4 tackles, 13 interceptions,12.2 clearances, and 2.9 saves per game. They are a bit erratic in making defensive stops, committing 13.2 fouls per game while losing 138.7 possessions in 90 minutes on the pitch.

While Julian Pollersbeck is out for this game, Castello Lukeba and Malo GUsto are doubtful to appear in this fixture. The key to Les GOnes’ victory here is the aggressive attack led by Lacazette, Rayan Cherki, and Bradley Barcola. Maxence Caqueret, Johann Lepenant, and Corentin Tolisso are also primed to take midfield duties, so they should also show two-way dominance on the football field.

Why Brest Can Beat Lyon

Brest’s disappointing season still carries in 2023 and they hope to survive a relegation scare. They sit precariously with 18 points, just a spot above the bottom four teams, namely Strasbourg, Ajaccio, Auxerre, and Angers. Snatching three points here might propel them to 14th place, overtaking Montpellier and Troyes.

Eric Roy’s side has nonetheless shown signs of improvement in recent fixtures. Since the turn of the calendar, they only lost to RC Lens in the Coupe de France. Prior to this, they snatch draws with Toulouse and Lille while also getting an 0-2 away win over Avranches.

Brest hopes to bounce back for February. Romain del Castillo, Steve Mounie, and Jeremy Le Douaron all share honors as leading goal-scorers for Brest with four each, while Franck Honorat and Pierre Lees Melou both have three. Five other Lyon players have contributed one assist to the team.

Brest has one of the highest numbers of defensive metrics in Luge 1 this season. The team makes 17.9 tackles, 13.3 interceptions, 14.1 clearances, 3.3 saves, and 12.8 fouls per game. Despite these stats, they have only managed to keep three clean sheets, as they concede 1.7 goals on average.

Brendan Chardonnet, Mathias Pereira Lage, Romain del Castillo, and Noah Fadiga appear as doubts headed into this fixture. With such roster reduction, Mounie, Le Douaron, and Honorat are primed to make better offensive adjustments. Achraf Dari and Christophe Herelle will be accompanied by Kenny Lala and Lilian Brassier as wingbacks.

Final Lyon-Brest Prediction & Pick

An entertaining fixture will be expected, but the Lions seem like a more cohesive and impactful team than the Pirates. Expect that Groupama Stadium will be roaring for its home team.

