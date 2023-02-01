Looking to cement their spot as one of the to teams in the French Football Federation, AS Monaco (11-5-4) will welcome AJ Auxerre (3-4-13) in Round 21 of Ligue 1 to be held at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco. Read our Ligue 1 odds series and check out what is our analysis in making our Monaco-Auxerre prediction and pick.

AS Monaco has the last fixture held last December, as well as 10 of the last 15 matches as they head into this match. Monaco carries a three-game unbeaten streak and hopes to have a fruitful run this February.

In this tournament, Auxerre has lost its last six games. They are gradually making their strides with two wins picked up from the Coupe de France, winning over Dnkerque and Chamois Niortais.

Here are the Monaco-Auxerresoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Monaco-Auxerre Odds

AS Monaco: -350

AJ Auxerre: +700

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: -184

Under 2.5 Goals: +150

How to Watch Monaco vs. Auxerre

TV: DAZN

Stream: Amazon Prime,

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 PM PT

Why Monaco Can Beat Auxerre

The last head-to-head match between these two teams saw Monaco winning 2-3, with Eliesse Ben Seghir squeaking an 85th-minute goal courtesy of an Ismail Jakobs assist. Prior to last year’s face-off, the last time these two met was during their tenure in Ligue 2 in the 2012-2013 season, with Monaco winning 2-0 in both matches.

Monaco suffered its most recent defeat in the Round of 64 of Coupe de France, where they lost to a shootout versus Rodez AF, mainly due to an Aleksandr Golovin off-target shot and a goalkeeper save on Soungoutou Magassa’s attempt. Regardless, Monaco’s last defeat in Ligue 1 was way back in November, which saw late-game goals by Jordan Veretout and Sead Kolasinac in the 83rd and 98th minutes. The Red and Whites still look like they are in goal-scoring form. They have drawn against Marseille and Lorient but had a 7-1 demolition against Ajaccio.

Monaco is trying to keep the pressure for a Champions League placement. ASM won five out of the last seven games at home this season, which is a far better accomplishment than Auxerre’s away record. The Fontvieille-based team has been keeping their form in a positive mood for some time now and is making its name in contention for the Ligue 1 silverware. They are only five points away from third-placers Marseille which would take them to the Champions League qualifying stage.

Kevin Volland and jean Lucas appear to be absentees for this fixture, but Wissam Ben Yedder, Breel Embolo, Aleksandr Golovin, and Eliesse Ben Seghir will spearhead an entertaining attacking display for the Monegasques. Vandersson, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, and Caio Henrique will be the wall in the backline while Alexander Nubel will be primed to man between the goalposts.

Why Auxerre Can Beat Monaco

Auxerre comes into this match with 13 points so far this season earned from three wins and four draws. They are possible candidates for relegation, alongside Strasbourg, Ajaccio, and Angers. 16th-place Brest still has a five-point advantage over Auxerre.

Auxerre has also shown flashes of their growing potential this season. They are still in survival mode in the Coupe de France, picking up wins over Chamois Niortais and Dunkerque, as well as in friendly games versus HNK Hajduk Split and Metz. In this tournament, they have also snatched victories over Ajaccio, Strasbourg, and Montpellier. They have also managed to pull off draws versus Angers, Brest, Nice. and Troyes.

When they have done well, it’s largely been because of performances from Matthias Abline, M’Baye Niang, and Nuno Da Costa. Auxerre fans will be watching to see if the trio can propel them to success in this match, but they will have to show a display of successful dribbling and a multitude of big chances created to create goals for the team. Mathias Autret, Birama Toure, and Youssouf M’Changama will also have to show their midfield prowess against a Monaco team that shines in attacking and making big chances. Gideon Mensah, Julian Jeanvier, Akim Zedadka, and Souleymane Isaak Toure will also need to make a defensive backline to prevent Monaco from scoring.

Final Monaco-Auxerre Prediction & Pick

Monaco appears to be in steady and dominant shape, form, and class in this fixture. With Auxerre posing the worst away record in the league, it will be not a surprise if the home team creates another demolishing victory. Back Monaco in this game

Final Monaco-Auxerre Prediction & Pick: AS Monaco (-350)