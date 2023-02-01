Ligue 1 is back in action, and one of the 10 match-ups slotted on Wednesday includes this face-off between French goliaths Paris Saint-Germain (15-3-2) and the budding Montpellier (6-2-12). It’s time to check our Ligue 1 odds series and read our Montpellier-PSG prediction and pick.

The Parisians’ grip on securing the repeat of their domestic title is not yet secured, as they are just three points clear of RC Lens in second place and five points ahead of third-placers Marseille. Christophe Galtier saw his players demolish US Pays de Cassel in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France with a 7-0 victory, but they let go of a 1-0 lead in its match against Stade de Reims when Folarin Balogun notched a 96th-minute extra-time goal.

The Montpellierians are also in a shaky start on 2023, securing only one win in five matches, which is a recently picked-up 0-2 victory over Auxerre. Montpellier is in 14th place in the Ligue 1 table, 28 points behind this contest’s opponents.

Here are the Montpellier-PSGsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Montpellier-PSG Odds

Montpellier Herault Sport Club: +700

Paris Saint-Germain: -360

Draw: +470

Over 2.5 Goals: -220

Under 2.5 Goals: +176

How to Watch Montpellier vs. PSG

TV: beIN Sports, TV 5

Stream: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Montpellier Can Beat PSG

Suspensions for Sepe Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri will hurt Montpellier, as well as the unavailability of Dimitry Bertaud, Theo Saint Luce, and Pedro Mendes. One thing that is a sliver of hope for Montpellier is the recent show-off of ex-Arsenal product Stephy Mavididi, who logged his first and second goals of the Ligue 1 season during their recent trip to Auxerre. Benjamin Lecomte also proved as an impenetrable man between the goalposts, as in his first start and appearance this season, he kept out the 94th-minute stoppage-time penalty attempt of Birama Toure. Montpellier has just knocked 30 goals, 19 coming from assists, in 20 games while conceding 40. They have a ball-possession rate of 45.6% while also tallying 10.2 total shots and 4.6 corners per game.

Romain Pitau’s squad is currently enjoying a five-point buffer over the relegation zone, but if they are going to show signs of progress, now is a perfect time, especially since PSG has shown signs of weakness in their form and class. They have shown football masterclasses in their wins over Lorient, Ajaccio, Brest, and Troyes, while also securing draws with Reims and Clermont. Their run in the Coupe de France was just short-lived as Pau FC eliminated them with an 82nd-minute goal from Mayron George.

Pitau will try to replicate the success of the team against Auxerre by deploying Valere Germain, Stephy Mavidid, Teji Savanier, and Arnaud Nordin at the helm. Leo Leroy and Joris Chotard shall be slotted for midfield duties. Khalil Fayad, Serigne Faye, Axel Gueguin, and Beni Makouana should also see time as super substitutes for the team.

Why PSG Can Beat Montpellier

The Red and Blues’ last game in the League ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw when they had a defensive breakdown when Marco Veratti picked up a red card in the 85th minute. PSG was geared to make a comeback after making a 7-0 demolition in the Coupe de France, where five goals were seen from Kylian Mbappe. Now, the team is still not finding the rhythm it had before the World Cup schedule.

PSG’s trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar will still spearhead PSG’s attack. The team has just conceded 15 goals this season, which is the league’s second-best record behind Lens. PSG’s dominance in the offensive end is shown in their 61.4% ball possession rate per 90 minutes alongside a 90.5% passing accuracy. However, Neymar and Achraf Hakimi have to watch out for their behavior on the pitch, as they are at risk for suspension after acquiring four yellow cards to their names.

Final Montpellier-PSG Prediction & Pick

Montpellier may be able to squeak a goal in this game, but their poor record in the Stade de la Mosson will just result in the home team’s embarrassment. Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi are primed to make a show, so expect the Champions to show themselves as the better team on paper and on the pitch.

Final Montpellier-PSG Prediction & Pick: PSG (-360), Over 2.5 Goals (-220)