Round 23 of the French Football Ligue 1 will feature an opening match between OGC Nice (9-7-6) and AC Ajaccio (5-3-14). Take a look at our Ligue 1 odds series, starring our Nice-AC Ajaccio prediction and pick.

After opening 2023 with two straight losses, Nice has found its winning groove and hopes to find another three points at home. They are now carrying a five-game unbeaten streak, with the last match being a 3-1 win over Olympique de Marseille.

Ajaccio, on the other hand, has just secured two wins across all contests since the turn of the calendar. With relegation being a big possibility, the club hopes to snatch a point or three in this contest, or else Olivier Pantaloni’s stint as a manager would be in danger.

Here are the Nice-AC Ajaccio soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Nice-AC Ajaccio Odds

Nice: -185

AC Ajaccio: +550

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -160

How to Watch Nice vs. AC Ajaccio

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DAZN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nice Can Beat AC Ajaccio

Nice’s visit at the Olympique de Marseille last Sunday resulted in three goals from Sofiane Diop, Gaetan Laborde, and Bilal Brahimi. Such was a great score, considering they delivered a statement game against the team that occupies the 2nd position in Ligue 1. The Eagles are currently eighth in the standings, with 34 points earned from nine wins and seven draws across 22 matches. A year ago, OGC Nice was number 2 in the table with 42 points.

Nice has been showing signs of improvement this season. Despite being eliminated in the French Cup by Le Puy, the team dreams to make a steady climb in the French football table and earn enough points for a possible European competition next season. Les Aiglons hopes to build their momentum from wins against Marseille, Lens, Lille, and Montpellier.

Nice will arrive for the confrontation with only three embezzlements, as Marcin Bulka, Nicolas Pepe, and Youcef Atal spending time on the sidelines. New signee Terem Moffi is expected to lead Nice’s attack, alongside either Diop, Laborde, or Brahimi. In other positions in the field, the hosting coach should see no reason to alter his winning formula. After this fixture, Nice will be enjoying an eight-day break before their following match against Stade de Reims.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Why AC Ajaccio Can Beat Nice

Ajaccio ended up suffering a heavy defeat. In fact, the team received the Nantes at home soil and ended up suffering a 2-0 defeat, thanks to second-half goals from Evann Guessand and Ludovic Blas. Ismael Diallo also submitted a red card in the 88th minute.

It is worth mentioning that this match matters for the Bears, as Ajaccio is currently in the relegation zone alongside Strasbourg, Auxerre, and Angers. They only have 18 points earned from five wins and three draws in 22 matches. Their poor performance on both ends of the football field puts them at serious risk of playing in the French second division in 2023-24.

Ajaccio arrives with six absences: Youssouf Kone, Mathieu Coutadeur, Thomas Mangani, Yoann Touzghar. Vincent Marchetti has earned five yellow cards while Ismael Diallo got a red card versus Nantes, which will put the two on suspension. 19-year-old Paolo Lebas will likely deputize in the midfield alongside Cyrille Bayala, Mickael Barreto, and Florian Chabrolle. Olivier Pantaloni will also look for Mounaim El Idrissy and Youcef Belaili to spearhead the attack for Athletic Club Ajaccien.

Final Nice-AC Ajaccio Prediction & Pick

16 points and 10 places separate these two teams in the French top flight. Struggling for goals and offensive set-ups, especially without their captain and vice-captain, and facing a rejuvenated Nice side, this contest has all the makings of a bad day at the office for Ajaccio. Although Ajaccio will try to hold their ground as the visitors in this match, Nice’s hot streak will surely blow them over. With the home crowd roaring for support, Nice would surely take this big win over Ajaccio.

Final Nice-AC Ajaccio Prediction & Pick: Nice (-185)