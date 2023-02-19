Round 24 of Ligue 1 is underway, with French goliaths Paris Saint-Germain (17-3-3) hosting the up-and-coming Lille (12-5-6). It’s time to check our Ligue 1 odds series and read our PSG-Lille prediction and pick.

The Parisians are again not tightening their grip with the Ligue 1 silverware, as they are just five points clear of RC Lens in second place and seven points ahead of third-placers AS Monaco. Christophe Galtier’s squad is on a three-game losing streak across all contests, and distress in the Parisian club might just spell more problems for the club.

Lille produced a magnificent run this 2023, securing only two defeats this year. The Mastiffs hope to build momentum from their victories over Rennes and Strasbourg.

Here are the PSG-Lille soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: PSG-Lille Odds

Paris Saint-Germain: -170

Lille Olympique Sporting Club: +410

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -174

Under 2.5 Goals: +142

How to Watch PSG vs. Lille

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DAZN

Stream: Amazon Prime, beIN SPORTS, fuboTV

Time: 7 AM ET / 4 AM PT

Why PSG Can Beat Lille

The Red and Blues have been shaky in their run of games after the World Cup. They are now carrying a three-game winless run heading back to Ligue 1. They are facing a probable UEFA Champions League exit after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at home, while they also lost their chance of hoisting the Coupe de France trophy after a 2-1 defeat from Marseille. They also suffered a 3-1 defeat versus third-placers Monaco in the Ligue 1. PSG now has 54 points to its name after tallying 17 wins, three defeats, and three losses in 23 games.

For PSG, there is no better time than now to get back to their winning groove. They have the third-best record when playing at home, recording 29 points from a possible 33. Rennes and Lens hold a better record than the Parisians while playing on home soil. PSG remains the most dangerous offensive threat among all French teams, finding the back of the net 55 times while surrendering only 20 goals. Historically, PSG has a predictably good recent record against Lille, winning 31 of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, while Lille just tallied 14 victories.

Achraf Hakimi will not see time as he is still nursing a hamstring injury and Marquinhos could be rested after picking up a knock. Presnel Kimpembe could return to the starting XI after recovering from an Achilles injury. Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele remain out for PSG. Kylian Mbappe could start after making his return from injury from the bench against the Bavarians, with Neymar and Lionel Messi both fit enough to join him.

PSG boasts a 61.4% ball possession rate and makes 90.3% of their passes accurately. They convert 74.5% of their long balls, log 14.9 total shots, make 5.7 corners, and record 10.6 successful dribbles per game. The Messi-Neymar-Mbappe trident will be back and they will be extremely motivated to convert more than their average of 2.4 goals per game.

Why Lille Can Beat PSG

Lille is currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings, 13 points behind the hosts. Les Dogues easily squeaked through Strasbourg by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game. With the league leaders set as their next opponents, Lille will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend. Lille has tallied 40 goals while conceding 27, a +13 goal differential putting them in serious European contention as they are just a few points behind Marseille, Monaco, and Lens.

Lille have a decent squad at their disposal and is perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in this match. Few could have predicted that the Ligue 1 leading goal-scorer is neither of the MNM trio in Paris, but Lille’s Jonathan David is making a case of his own as he leads Les Dogues to prominence. The Canadian is tied for joint second place with Alexandre Lacazette and Wissam Ben Yedder with 14 goals. Lille is ranked sixth in the league when playing away, tallying 17 points from 11 games played. Remy Cabella and Jonathan Bamba have four goals each for the Mastiffs.

Paulo Fonseca has been firm in his reign as manager for the Lillois. They are out in the Coupe de France after Lyon outshot them in the penalty shootout. In Ligue 1 this year, the Mastiffs have three wins, three draws, and one defeat.

Ismaily and Adam Ounas are ought in this game, while Leny Yoro is a doubt to appear in this game. Lille has just knocked 40 goals, 24 coming from assists, in 23 games while conceding 27. They have a ball-possession rate of 59.8% while also tallying 15.2 total shots and 5.5 corners per game.