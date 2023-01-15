Round 19 of Ligue 1 will be rounded up by the game between first-seed Paris Saint-Germain (15-2-1) and fourth-seed Rennes(10-4-4). Check our analysis on the Ligue 1 odds series, which features our prediction and pick on the Rennes-PSG game.

Rennes looks to maintain its three-game unbeaten stronghold against PSG in Roazhon Park. The Red and Blacks are eager to maintain this momentum after winning their last eight home games in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain look poised to maintain its virtually unstoppable run, though, losing only once since the start of the 2022-23 season. Their 47 points across 18 games is the fourth-highest total by a team in Ligue 1 history.

Ligue 1 Odds: Rennes-PSG Odds

Ligue 1 Odds: Rennes-PSG Odds

Rennes: +470

PSG: -210

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -178

Under 2.5 Goals: +144

How to Watch Rennes vs. PSG

TV: beIN Sports USA

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT

Why Rennes Can Beat PSG

Stade Rennais has been a bright spot this season, incurring only four losses in 18 games in Ligue 1. In the Qatar Sports Investment era, Rennes stands out among other French teams in beating PSG in Ligue 1, having done such on five occasions.

The team’s 35 goals, 22 of which came off from assists, are a testament to the team’s playmaking. Their 84.5 percent passing accuracy and 61.6 percent accurate long balls have translated to nine, six, and four goals from Martin Terrier, Amine Gouiri and Arnaud Kalimuendo. More so, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Terrier, and Adrien Truffert have been the playmakers for Rennes.

The Red and Blacks are also aggressive in their defense, having 15.7 tackles, 9.4 interceptions and 14.4 clearances per game. They split against other teams on winning duels, where they are victorious on 47.1 percent of ground duels and 50.9 percent of aerial duels. Steve Mandanda even managed to squeak into the top 10 among goalkeepers, with three clean sheets to his name.

Stade Rennais will likely not avail the services of Terrier, Baptiste Santamaria, and Alfred Gomis. Rennes’ victory here will be hard fought, yet securing the three points will likely maintain their spot in the top four. The bigger outcome for Rennes in securing the win here is by making this match a statement game against PSG, showing that the famed league leaders will also fold to underdogs.

Why PSG Can Beat Rennes

When thinking of PSG, everyone assumes to know the dynamic trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. PSG’s front three have fielded 32 goals and 23 assists. Worthy of mention also is the dynamic activities on the offense by other players, such as forwards Hugo Ekitike and Midfielders Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, and Danilo Pereira. Brilliant teamwork from Paris SG has resulted in 48 goals and 34 assists across 18 games, an absurd 2.7 goals per game. In addition, statistical data like 61.3 percent ball possession, 90.6 percent accurate passes, and 75.9 percent accurate long balls further prove how the Red and Blues always show offensive set pieces every game.

With the offensive tactics of PSG, it is imperative too that the team maintains its staunch foundation on the defensive end. PSG also holds up in this aspect, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping 10 clean sheets in the league. The team concedes only 0.7 goals every game, thanks to brilliant defensive masterclasses from Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, and Sergio Ramos.

Presnel Kimpembe will likely be out of the game, but PSG will welcome back the return of Kylian Mbappe in this game.

Final Rennes-PSG Prediction & Pick

Both teams had a four-day rest prior to this matchup, with PSG winning against Angers (2-0) and Rennes losing to Clermont Foot 63 (2-1). Rennes has been the much awful team on the defensive end, going 10 games without a clean sheet.

Although the Red and Black look poised to continue their goal-scoring streak, the Red and Blue trio has just enough firepower to expose Rennes’ recent defensive shortcomings. PSG has never shown signs of slowing down, so back them in this matchup in what looks like a guaranteed win. Rennes converts 1.9 goals per game compared to PSG’s 2.7 average. In addition to the fact that PSG hasn’t kept a clean sheet on their last eight visits to Roazhon Park, it’s best to back both teams to deliver a game with a lot of goals scored.

Final Rennes-PSG Prediction & Pick: PSG (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-178)