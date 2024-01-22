How fitting.

In true Like A Dragon fashion, a bar in the Philippines was made to be the event grounds to celebrate the upcoming launch of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth in Manila

The exclusive event happened in The Island at The Palace, located at Bonifacio Global City in Metro Manila, Philippines.

IN PHOTOS: The @RGGStudio Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth exclusive media event! They turned BGC's The Island into their event grounds 😲 📸: XC Enriquez (@Avarixa_) pic.twitter.com/jmf0AFavMg — XC Enriquez ⏳ (@Avarixa_) January 21, 2024

It was attended by media personnel, influencers, cosplayers, and fans who all came to learn more about the latest installment in the long-running game series from the special guest, Like A Dragon series Chief Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto who came to Metro Manila in person.

Sakamoto presented the audience with a playthrough of the game, highlighting several parts of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth such as the exploration through Hawaii, the two protagonists Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga in battle, the Poundmates system, and even walked us through a boss fight versus a massive shark. Afterwards, he explored an incredibly decorated Dondoko Island, the game's life simulation mode that allows you to design large areas for massive income and relaxation.

He also answered some pressing questions the community had and shared some interesting tidbits about the game's development, including the fact that he had to book a flight to Hawaii!

Sakamoto expressed his gratitude to the player base and fans that the series has garnered throughout the years. He also encouraged players to learn to love the dual protagonist setup they have with this latest installment and assured everyone that there will always be something to like in Like A Dragon games.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

“Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific.”

This is the 8th installment in the mainline Like A Dragon series, and features two protagonists: Ichiban Kasuga as he rises from nothing, and Kazuma Kiryu who is in his twilight years.

This is also the first time that the series departs from its Japan setting – players will get to explore places inspired by Hawaii as they play the game.