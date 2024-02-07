Excuse us Lil Jon, you're doing What?!

Atlanta-based producer and rapper Lil Jon has announced a surprising new venture: a guided meditation album, per Vibe. According to sources close to the music industry who spoke with TMZ, Lil Jon's latest LP will feature 10 tracks and will depart significantly from his signature crunk sound. The album, set to release on February 16, is said to accurately reflect Lil Jon's current state in 2024, showcasing his personal journey towards fitness and wellness, with a focus on internal health.

His decision to release a guided meditation album comes amid his own dedication to improving his well-being. While details about the album's content are not yet confirmed, there is speculation that Lil Jon may make an appearance during Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance on February 11, potentially performing their hit collaboration “Yeah!” This performance could serve as a platform to build anticipation for Lil Jon's upcoming album release.

The guided meditation album marks a departure from his previous studio work, with his last solo album being 2010's “Crunk Rock.” However, Lil Jon's versatility as an artist is evident, as seen in his collaborations and diverse musical endeavors over the years.

Additionally, Lil Jon's Instagram activity has hinted at potential sources of inspiration for his guided meditation project. A previous collaboration with André 3000 in 2022, ahead of André 3000's ambient album release, suggests that he may have drawn inspiration from diverse musical influences for his latest endeavor.

While people know him for his energetic and party anthems, such as “Get Low” and “Snap Yo Fingers,” his foray into guided meditation demonstrates his willingness to explore new artistic avenues and connect with audiences in unexpected ways. With his upcoming album, he will surprise fans once again with his creative evolution.