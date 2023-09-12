Lil Nas X is changing lives. In a new documentary titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last weekend, the “Montero” creator helped his brother Tramon Hill come to terms with his own sexuality.

“My brother really opened doors for a lot of people,” Hill reportedly says in the film per Entertainment Weekly. “Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I'm not gay, though, you feel me? I'm bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it.”

Hill also reportedly gave some advice to others who might be struggling with their sexuality. He added that while relationships could be strained but those who care will stay and support you in the long run.

“At the end of the day, people are going to f— with who they f— with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there,” he said.

Back in 2019, Lil Nas X came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote. “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

“True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free,” Lil Nas X sings on the track. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” does not have a release date at this time.