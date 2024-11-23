Atlanta is gearing up for a vibrant celebration as the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship brings together music and sports. The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series will kick off the festivities on January 18 and 19 at State Farm Arena, featuring a dazzling lineup of performers. Hip-hop powerhouses Lil Wayne and GloRilla will headline the first night, while pop sensation Camila Cabello, Myles Smith, and Knox will grace the stage on the second evening, TheGrio report.

The two-night musical extravaganza leads up to the National Championship game on January 20, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the presidential inauguration. Event organizers, including the Atlanta Football Host Committee and AT&T, aim to create a festive atmosphere that appeals to a wide range of fans. “This incredible lineup will set the tone for an unforgettable championship weekend,” said AT&T Vice President Mark Wright, emphasizing Atlanta’s reputation as a hub for sports and music.

More Than a Game

The weekend offers more than just thrilling football. Fans can look forward to an array of events designed to celebrate the spirit of college football. Alongside the Playlist Live! concerts, the Allstate Championship Tailgate will bring country stars Kane Brown and Ashley Cooke to the Georgia International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game-day ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to this dynamic pregame performance.

Event planners estimate over 100,000 fans will attend activities throughout the weekend, highlighting Atlanta’s unique blend of southern charm and big-city energy. “We’re creating experiences for everyone,” said Bill Hancock, CFP Executive Director. “You don’t need a ticket to the game to join the celebration.”

Previous iterations of Playlist Live! have hosted iconic acts such as Pitbull, Usher, and Doja Cat, setting a high bar for this year’s performances. Tickets for the concert series go on sale November 25, promising fans a chance to be part of the electrifying lead-up to the championship clash.