Lil Wayne has decided to skip out on the Super Bowl after the rapper felt he was snubbed for the halftime show.

Back in September, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar would be taking center stage at Super Bowl 59's halftime show, which will be held at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans. Wayne was very open about his disappointment of not being chosen for the halftime show in his home city.

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he said at the time. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Wayne revealed on his Instagram story Wednesday leading up to the Super Bowl that he would not be attending.

“Y'all know I'm not going to be there this week,” the rapper said. “Shoutout to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I've got something exciting coming for you.”

“Until then? I'm just chillin,'” he said later, revealing that he would have a big surprise for fans this week.

The rapper surprised fans in a Cetaphil commercial that referenced Wayne's reaction to not being chosen for the Super Bowl.

“Sometimes, we all get a Lil Sensitive… and hey, who hasn’t been there? Right, @Cetaphil? Because if you can’t solve your sensitive situation, you can at least soothe your sensitive skin,” the rapper captioned a post on Instagram with the ad.

At the end of the ad, it was revealed that Wayne would be releasing his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI in June.

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick will be performing tonight at the Super Bowl and actually referenced Lil Wayne's reaction to not being chosen on his latest project GNX.

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Dot raps on “wacced murals.”

In anticipation for the Super Bowl, Kendrick spoke to the halftime show sponsor, Apple Music, in a press conference about what fans are to expect.

“I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music, and I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on,” Lamar said in the press conference on Thursday. “I like to always carry on that sense of mak[ing] people listen, but also [to] see and think a little.”

“I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back — you didn’t get that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore,” he explained. “My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport… I love when artists grit [their] teeth. I still watch battle raps … This has always been the core definition of who I am.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl, which will take place at 6:30 ET on FOX.