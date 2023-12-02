Lil Wayne recently opened up about André 3000's comments about him being too old for rap. Wayne's reaction is how we all feel.

Lil Wayne recently expressed his disappointment upon reading André 3000's candid remarks about grappling with content for rap in one's 40s, a sentiment he shared on his Young Money Radio show. While Wayne refrained from directly naming André, his remarks resonated with the OutKast legend's recent interview where he discussed his creative struggles at 48.

Reflecting on André's comments, Wayne conveyed a sense of depression, emphasizing that he personally feels he has an abundance of life experiences to draw from for his music despite being in his 40s. “I read a depressing quote or two from someone that I respect a lot in hip-hop and music period,” Wayne said about André's quote.

Addressing Tyga on the show, Lil Wayne highlighted his contrasting viewpoint, stating, “I have everything to talk about!”

However, Tyga pointed out the necessity for artists to stay connected and not be too removed from the current scene, a sentiment Wayne challenged. He expressed concern that diving too deeply into contemporary music might hinder his creative process, prompting him to maintain a distance and stay true to his own artistic instincts.

André 3000's recent revelations to GQ about his creative process echoed a similar sentiment, explaining his shift towards woodwind instruments for his anticipated album, New Blue Sun. André candidly shared the struggle of feeling inauthentic when rapping at his age, acknowledging the challenge of finding relevant subject matter for his verses in his late 40s.

The dialogue sparked by André's introspective comments has resonated within the hip-hop community, shedding light on the complexities artists face as they navigate evolving life stages within the genre. Wayne's reaction mirrors a broader conversation about the challenges and perceptions surrounding aging in rap and the evolving narratives that artists grapple with as they progress through different phases of life.