Lil Wayne, the acclaimed rapper and lyrical genius, has decided to share his personal ranking of the greatest rappers of all time. In a recent Billboard cover story, which coincides with hip-hop's 50th anniversary this month, Weezy unveiled his top five picks in “no specific order,” as he emphasized the organic nature of his choices, Billboard reports.

“I grew up on [them],” Wayne explained, reflecting on the impact these artists had on his musical journey. For him, the decision was personal, rooted in the stories and experiences that shaped his love for hip-hop. While Wayne himself ranked an impressive No. 7 on Billboard and Vibe's Greatest Rappers of All Time list, he humbly acknowledged the honor, stating, “You would be happy to be anywhere on that list.”

Known for his masterful lyricism and mind-boggling verses, Lil Wayne's influence in the rap industry is undeniable. He paved the way for aspiring rappers and nurtured talents like Drake and Nicki Minaj under his Young Money/Cash Money record label, transforming them into global icons. Now, let's look at his top 5 list and see how they relate to Weezy.

5. The Notorious B.I.G.

Lil Wayne's connection to Biggie's music spans several notable moments in hip-hop history. He first appeared on a Biggie record in 1999 when the Hot Boys and Big Tymers featured on “Hope You N—as Sleep” from Biggie's posthumous album, Born Again. Later in 2005, Wayne collaborated on “I'm with Whateva” with Juelz Santana and Jim Jones for Biggie's second posthumous album, Duets: The Final Chapter.

Interestingly, Wayne's profound encounter with Biggie's music occurred at a young age. In a candid revelation during Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations series, Wayne recalled a moment when Biggie's “One More Chance” music video was playing on TV as he attempted suicide at just 12 years old. The video was mirrored in the reflection of a mirror, and Wayne was struck by a pivotal realization while watching it. He explained how this experience shed light on his mental health struggles, highlighting the depth of his emotional journey and the power of music in shaping lives.

4. Goodie Mob

Lil Wayne's admiration for Goodie Mob goes way back to his seventh-grade days. During a 2016 interview with Genius, alongside 2 Chainz, Wayne revealed how his friend CT, also known as Thugger, introduced him to Goodie Mob's music, specifically the track “Goodie Bag” from their 1995 album Soul Food. The impact of their music on Wayne was profound, leading him to rap about different topics, including positivity.

Wayne emphasized how it was essential to use the platform of rap to convey meaningful messages and connect with the audience. Goodie Mob's approach to blending positive content with captivating delivery inspired Wayne to explore a similar path. Their influence paved the way for him to embrace the power of his words and make the most of his talent to engage and inspire listeners.

In essence, Goodie Mob's music served as a catalyst for Lil Wayne's artistic evolution, motivating him to rap about more than just typical subjects and to use his platform for positive expression.

3. UGK

Lil Wayne's collaborations with Bun B have been notable over the years. They first teamed up on Bun B's 2008 album “II Trill,” with Wayne appearing on the track “Damn I'm Cold.” Their musical partnership continued as they joined forces on Drake's 2009 mixtape “So Far Gone” for the song “Uptown.”

In 2011, the two reunited, along with Nas, Shyne, and Busta Rhymes, to perform the “Outro” on Wayne's album “Tha Carter V.” Wayne also contributed a verse to Bun B's “Rudeboi” from his 2018 album “Return of the Trill.”

Wayne's appreciation for UGK's music led him to sample their tracks on several occasions. He sampled their 1996 song “Murder” for his 2006 track “No Other,” featuring Juelz Santana, and their 2001 track “Woodwheel” for his 2008 song “Magic,” featuring Gudda Gudda.

In 2002, Lil Wayne released the 35-minute track “10,000 Bars,” marking the last time he wrote down lyrics before rapping. He was inspired by Jay-Z's ability to freestyle, which led him to adopt a similar approach.

Wayne has always admired Jay-Z's work, particularly his 1999 album “Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter.” It had a profound impact on him, and he even got lyrics from the album tattooed on his body.

Over the years, Wayne and Jay-Z collaborated on various tracks, including “Hello Brooklyn 2.0” from Jay's “American Gangster” album, “Mr. Carter” from Wayne's “Tha Carter III” album, and “Swagga Like Us” with Kanye West from T.I.'s “Paper Trail” album. In 2020, DJ Khaled brought them together again for the song “God Did” alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, which received three Grammy nominations.

1. Missy Elliott

Another reason this warms my heart is because I’ve seen many times @LilTunechi has said my name over & over for years no matter who the interviewers are he has never been hesitant to say me as a female & for that I am forever GRATEFUL🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 5, 2022

Lil Wayne has expressed his admiration for Missy Elliott multiple times, calling her a huge influence and the first on his list. Missy reciprocated the love and appreciation, acknowledging Wayne's impact on the hip-hop scene. They have collaborated on songs like “All 4 U,” the 2012 remix of Busta Rhymes' “Why Stop Now,” and Timbaland's “The Party Anthem.” Their mutual respect for each other's artistry is evident in their conversations and collaborations over the years.