British pop singer Lily Allen candidly shared that while she adores her children and feels they “complete” her, she humorously admitted that they “ruined” her career, CNN reports. In an interview on the Radio Times podcast, Allen discussed the impact of motherhood on her professional life, stating, “My children ruined my career.” She clarified that she loves her children immensely but acknowledged the challenges they posed to her pop stardom.
Allen expressed frustration with the notion that individuals can “have it all,” emphasizing that in reality, it's not feasible. Drawing from her own experience, she highlighted the difficult choice some parents face between prioritizing their career or their children. Reflecting on her upbringing, where her parents were often absent, Allen explained that she opted to focus on her children to ensure they didn't experience similar feelings of neglect.
The “Smile” singer, known for her breakout single in 2006, achieved significant success with her debut album “Alright, Still,” which garnered Grammy and BRIT Awards nominations. However, Lily Allen disclosed that her career trajectory shifted after becoming a mother. She welcomed her daughters Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose in 2011 and 2013, respectively, with her former husband Sam Cooper.
Despite the challenges, Allen found joy in her personal life, including her marriage to actor David Harbour, known for his role in “Stranger Things.” The couple tied the knot in a unique ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator and In-N-Out burgers. Allen's daughters were present at the intimate wedding, highlighting the importance of family in her life.
While Allen's career may have taken a backseat to motherhood, she remains grateful for the opportunity to focus on her children and nurture their well-being, hoping to raise them into “well-rounded people.” Her candid remarks shed light on the balancing act many parents face between career aspirations and family responsibilities.