Actress Lily Gladstone has a mountain she wants to climb and a big dream — hosting Saturday Night Live.
She has other ambitions too, but the Oscar nominee is itching to say, “Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!” The star reveals it all in a recent interview with PEOPLE.
Consideirng her spectacular acting in Killers of a Flower Moon, where she's nominated for Best Actress as Molie Burkhart, hosting the live broadcast definitely isn't out of the question.
Lily Gladstone on hosting SNL
Gladstone said of getting the NBC gig, “That's been probably a dream that I've held on my own.”
“It's like my parents — and I think it's just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it's like; ‘Oh, you'll get an Oscar one day.' So it almost just becomes a platitude. But the thing that I've always wanted to do if I've had this moment is to host SNL.”
The actress is the first Native American actress nominated for an Oscar and the fourth Indigenous actress to earn a nomination in the category. She is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage.
Regarding the awards, she said, “I think just being there and absorbing the magnitude of how much of an impact this film has made,” is what she is most excited about.
Who's tuning in to watch her, and who will be at the ceremonies? She said, “I'm going to have family. Family with me [and] family cheering from home.”
Tune in on March 10 at 7 pm EST to watch Lily Gladstone at the Academy Awards.