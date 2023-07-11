Lincoln Red Imps and Qarabag lock horns in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Lincoln Red Imps-Qarabag prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Lincoln Red Imps are the reigning champions of the Gibraltar Football League, winning their third successive title in April 2023. Despite its domination in Gibraltar's top flight, Lincoln hopes to push through to the deeper rounds of the Champions League.

Qarabag is the current champion of the 2022–23 Azerbaijan Premier League. With three-way results in its three club-friendly games from June to July, the Horsemen hope to make it through the next round of this tournament.

Here are the Lincoln Red Imps-Qarabag soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Lincoln Red Imps-Qarabag Odds

Lincoln Red Imps: +1100

Qarabag FK: -490

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Lincoln Red Imps vs. Qarabag

TV: CBC Sport Azerbaijan

Stream: Bet365

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Lincoln Red Imps Can Beat Qarabag

On Tuesday, the Victoria Stadium will witness the clash between Lincoln Red Imps and Qarabag in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Having secured their place in the qualifiers as the champions of Gibraltar, Lincoln Red Imps are looking to make their mark in the first round. They clinched their third consecutive title in the Gibraltar Premier Division, finishing eight points ahead of second-placed Europa FC. The Imps had a 17-1-2 record, pouring in 68 goals and surrendering just 14 goals

However, it has been a while since the Red Imps had a competitive match. Their last appearance was in April when they suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties against Magpies in the final of the Gibraltar Cup. Mustapha Yahaya opened the scoring for the game but was equalized by Dan Bent at the hour mark.

In last year's UEFA Champions League qualifiers, the Imps were eliminated by Shkupi. Despite losing the first leg 3-0, they came close to staging a comeback by winning 2-0 at home. The winner of this tie will face either Rakow or Flora in the second round of the qualifiers, adding an extra incentive for both teams.

While Red Imps created history by qualifying for the Conference League two years ago, progressing to the Champions League group stage will be a significantly tougher challenge. The hosts are expected to adopt a defensive approach, aiming to limit the space granted to their opponents and make it difficult for them to score.

Juanfri, Kike Gómez, and Liam Walker combined for 45 goals last campaign, and they will be expected to lead the line for the Red Imps. Dayle Coleing has also recorded six clean sheets for the club and will be making an impact on defense.

Why Qarabag Can Beat Lincoln Red Imps

Qarabag emerged as the champions of the Azerbaijani league, displaying their dominance throughout the season. Accumulating an impressive total of 90 points from 36 matches, Qarabag comfortably secured the top spot in the Azerbaijan Premyer Liqa. Their remarkable goal difference of +66 further exemplifies their commanding performances.

In preparation for the upcoming qualifiers, Qarabag concluded their league campaign last season with a convincing 3-1 home victory over Turan in May. They have since engaged in a series of pre-season friendlies, which included a notable 1-0 triumph over CSKA Sofia last week. Redon Xhixha emerged as the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal in the 43rd minute. Additionally, they experienced mixed results in other friendly matches, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Legia Warsaw and securing a 3-3 draw against Ferencvaros.

Although Qarabag faced elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last year, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Viktoria Plzen, they displayed a commendable performance in the Europa League. As they embark on their current campaign, Qarabag aims to assert their authority from the outset to gain an early advantage. With confidence in their abilities, the visitors are expected to secure a comfortable victory, with goals anticipated from both teams.

However, Qarabag will have to cope without the services of Abbas Huseynov and Yassine Benzia, who are sidelined due to injuries. Furthermore, Kevin Medina will be serving a one-match suspension.

Ramil Sheydayev and Musa Qurbanlı each netted more than 20 goals last campaign and will be making an impact on the offensive end. Abdellah Zoubir and Owusu Kwabena have made 20 combined goals in all tournaments last season. Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev will be getting the starting nod, as he captured 13 clean sheets in all contests last season, including three in the Europa League.

Final Lincoln Red Imps-Qarabag Prediction & Pick

The Imps will be having a tough time despite playing this on home soil. Göy-ağlar will make it hard for the Imps in the second leg, and they will be putting on a show in this match.

Final Lincoln Red Imps-Qarabag Prediction & Pick: Qarabag (-490), Over 2.5 goals (-132)