It’s homecoming, y’all! Homecoming season is officially upon us, and Lincoln University of Missouri announced that Bossman Dlow and JT will be headlining its “Bluechella” Homecoming Concert on Saturday, October 5, at 8 PM. The Office of Student Engagement and Lincoln University of Missouri CAB made the announcement via Instagram late last week.

Everyone’s favorite rap duo, the City Girls, officially broke up earlier this year. Of course, this disappointed the group’s many fans, but JT has been thriving as a solo artist. She released her debut single “No Bars” in July of last year, earning slot #25 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. In February of this year, she released her single “Sideways,” which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

JT recently finished her first solo tour, the City Cinderella Tour. In partnership with her first solo mixtape, City Cinderella, that was released on July 19, 2024.

Bossman Dlow has been rapping since 2019 but found mainstream success with his debut mixtape Too Slippery in 2023. The mixtape gained wide popularity on TikTok. After signing with Alamo Records, he re-released Too Slippery as 2 Slippery later that same year. His single “Get in with Me” peaked at number 49 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after spending a significant amount of time going viral on TikTok. Since achieving mainstream success, Bossman Dlow has collaborated with several other popular artists, including Ciara, Glorilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Baby.

In addition to performing at the Lincoln University of Missouri Homecoming concert, he is set to perform at North Carolina A&T’s GHOE concert as well as Alabama State University‘s Homecoming concert. Bossman Dlow has gained much popularity in the past year and will surely be selected to perform at other homecomings this season.

The concert begins at 8 PM, with doors opening at 7:30 PM. Student tickets are $50, and general admission is $65. Tickets are now available at Eventbrite.com.