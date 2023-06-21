Lindsay Lohan's husband is getting extra love for his birthday. In an Instagram post for husband Bader Shammas, Lohan called him “my love, my light, my everything” for his birthday, per People. This news comes after the announcement that the actress is expecting with Shammas.

“Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything! 😘🎂❤️. Words cannot express my love for you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Always always, forever and ever! 🥰 Happy Happy Birthday!!”

The caption was written alongside two photos, both of which had Lohan and Shammas as the subject.

It's been a birthday weekend! Lohan also shared a birthday tribute for her younger brother Dakota Lohan, after he turned 27 on Friday. “Happy Birthday Dakota!!! I love you!!! May you have a blessed Birthday filled with love and laughter ❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🙏🎉🎉❤️❤️,” the actress wrote alongside an accompanying photo featuring both the Lohan siblings.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband have a lot to celebrate. The two of them announced they were pregnant earlier this year, and the Parent Trap star expressed her joy and excitement. “I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

After the announcement, Lohan visited New York to see her family before returning home to Dubai. They all had a small dinner at a restaurant called The Clocktower in Manhattan, but it turned into a family reunion. Apparently the last time they reunited was seven years ago. Lohan's due date is unclear, however.