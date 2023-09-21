Lionel Messi is now 36 years old and just led Argentina to a World Cup title last December in Qatar in heroic fashion. The forward solidified himself as the GOAT after scoring seven goals in as many games while also supplying three assists. In other words, the Inter Miami star propelled La Albiceleste to the biggest trophy in international football.

The question that all fans around the world are now asking is this: Will Messi play in the 2026 World Cup in North America? Technically, he would be nearing 40 years old by then, but the former Barcelona man hasn't completely closed the door on the possibility of suiting up the tournament, despite saying a few months ago that it probably won't happen.

Via Fabrizio Romano (H/T Olga):

“I want to arrive to the next Copa America in good condition then I will see depending on how I am”.

“I'm not thinking about the next World Cup yet. The years have passed and we have to see how I feel, I will see it day by day.”

It is hard to imagine him featuring in the World Cup in just under three years but never say never. For now, Lionel Messi is focused on helping Argentina win their second straight Copa America title after beating Brazil in the 2021 showpiece. The tournament is scheduled for next summer and will actually be held in the United States.

Messi is off to a flying start to begin his MLS career, bagging 11 goals in as many appearances. While he did limp off with an injury on Wednesday against Toronto FC, Inter Miami still secured a convincing 4-0 victory.

The reality is Messi has already accomplished everything for both club and country. Playing in another World Cup would be nice, but it's likely not a priority for him.