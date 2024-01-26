Experience the grandeur of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the naming ceremony of the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.

In a spectacular ceremony at the Port of Miami, Lionel Messi, the iconic figure of Inter Miami, and his teammates took part in the naming of Royal Caribbean's latest marvel, the Icon of the Seas—the world's largest cruise ship. With a length of 1,198 feet, 20 impressive decks, a combined weight of 250,800 gross tonnes, and a staggering maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers, this $2 billion vessel is a testament to modern maritime engineering and luxury.

Messi played a central role in the festivities as an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion. As the main attraction, he followed the maritime tradition of christening the ship by shattering a champagne bottle against its bow. This symbolic act is believed to bring luck to both the ship and its occupants.

Messi expressed his gratitude in Spanish, saying, “It's a great honor for me, and I know what it means for the city of Miami and the entire world. So, I name this ship Icon of the Seas. God bless you and all of the people who will sail with her.” The ceremony showcased a unique convergence of sports and maritime luxury, marking a significant collaboration between the global soccer icon and the second-largest cruise line operator.

Beyond its sheer size, the Icon of the Seas represents a new standard in maritime excellence. Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley emphasized the excitement surrounding introducing what he described as the “biggest, baddest ship on the planet.” The ship's christening ceremony, attended by the Inter Miami team, celebrated its grandeur and signified the evolving intersection of sports and opulent maritime experiences. As the Icon of the Seas embarks on its maiden voyage this weekend, it symbolizes a new era in luxury cruising and sports collaborations.