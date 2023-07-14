Lionel Messi took the internet by storm again when he was spotted at Publix, a month after he signed with Inter Miami of the MLS and changed the landscape of professional soccer.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star made the ground breaking move to transfer to Inter Miami for a deal with over $50 million annually, with additional sponsorship and ownership deals to add to the pot.

After Messi won the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, he was so wildly popular in his home country that he couldn't go out to eat or even get into his own house without a security spectacle, as pointed out by Action Network. Now, he's walking around casually in a Florida Publix and making friends with the locals.

Messi will make his debut on July 21 when the squad plays host to Cruz Azul of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale. Fans have been anxiously awaiting his arrival in South Florida, as they hope he can add a spark to a struggling last place team.

Despite a last place standing in the Eastern Conference, the oddsmakers are still giving Inter a chance to turn it around with a miracle Messi arrival. They still have 21 contests remaining this year, and have middle of the pack odds to win the MLS Cup at +5000. It is unlikely to be an immediate fix, but one of the greatest players in history will certainly add a spark to the club.

He came up just short to Patrick Mahomes for the Best Male Athlete ESPY earlier this week, after the incredible feat he accomplished while leading Argentina to its first World Cup since 1986 last December.