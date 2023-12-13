Lionel Messi solidifies his partnership with AB InBev, becoming the face of beer giant Michelob ULTRA ahead of Copa América USA 2024.

In the realm of sports sponsorship, few names resonate as powerfully as Lionel Messi's. His influence extends beyond the football pitch, forging partnerships that transcend boundaries. Now, the Inter Miami star adds another milestone to his illustrious sponsorship journey by becoming the face of Michelob ULTRA, solidifying his association with beer giant AB InBev.

This collaboration signifies a deeper intertwining of Messi's brand with AB InBev, a relationship that took root back in September 2020 with Budweiser, further strengthened during his tenure at Barcelona. Notably, during his final season at the Catalan club, 160 goalkeepers received 644 bottles of beer, commemorating the number of goals Messi netted for Barça.

AB InBev strategically positions the World Cup winner as the flagbearer for Michelob ULTRA just ahead of a significant sporting event. The brewing company recently announced its role as the Official Beer Sponsor for Copa América USA 2024, a marquee soccer tournament in the United States. Messi's alignment with Michelob ULTRA aligns perfectly with this strategic move, amplifying the beer brand's visibility through the football icon's global stature.

The official announcement of the Argentine icon joining #TeamULTRA was greeted with enthusiasm across social media platforms, marking the beginning of a promising partnership. With Messi potentially participating in what could be his final major tournament for Argentina this upcoming summer, the collaboration gains added significance, creating an eventful narrative for both athlete and brand.

Michelob ULTRA, amid AB InBev's array of brewing staples, has witnessed a surge in popularity, as evidenced by the multi-year naming rights deal signed in February 2021 for Las Vegas' renowned entertainment venue, now known as the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

As Messi's influence transcends the football field, his role as the face of Michelob ULTRA not only reinforces AB InBev's strategic branding but also propels the beer brand's prominence within the brewing company's diverse portfolio. This partnership, poised on the cusp of the little man's potential farewell tournament, marks a new chapter in the fusion of sports and brewing industry sponsorship.