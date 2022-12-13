By Julius Tabios · 3 min read

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the best players to ever set foot on a soccer pitch and continues to perform at a high level for both Paris Saint-Germain after his Barcelona departure and Argentina in the World Cup. Today we’re going to look at Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2022.

Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $600 million

Net Worth $600 million Age 35 Salary $75 million Endorsements $55 million Sponsors Adidas, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cirque du Soleil, Gatorade, Hard Rock Cafe Inc., Konami, Mastercard, Ooredoo, Pepsi, PepsiCo, Socios.com, YPF Sport Football/Soccer

The four-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner is worth a crazy $600 million due to a combination of his playing contracts, endorsement deals, and investments. So, in simpler terms, Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2022 is $600 million.

Messi has spent the majority of his club career with Barcelona, but he transferred to PSG in 2021. Here’s a tidbit on him leaving Barcelona:

“Despite having reached an agreement between Barça and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)”.

ClutchPoints’ own Quinn Allen talked about this brazen move:

While Messi was adamant about leaving the club last summer, he finally resolved things with Barca when they fired ex-president Josep Bartomeu, who the Argentina international was not fond of. This whole saga with Lionel Messi is absolutely shocking, but it looks like his time at Camp Nou has come to an abrupt ending. In 778 appearances for Barcelona, Messi bagged 672 goals and supplied 305 assists.

Forbes ranked Messi first among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2022 with $130 million in total earnings. They also note that he was able to earn up to $165 million in salary and incentives during his time with Barcelona.

Messi has a huge amount of endorsements that help keep high on the wealthy athletes list. Most notable would be his lucrative lifetime deal with the shoe brand Adidas, where his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nike continues off the pitch. Messi also has deals with a number of other notable brands.

While all his business dealings are not public knowledge, he definitely has more than a handful. One of the few known investments is in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina where he is part of the Azahares del Parana project. The endeavor is an enclave of seven gated communities, with a huge park, 220-yard beach, sports center with volleyball and football pitches, tennis courts and a golf course. And, of course, a marina with berths for 60 boats. It’s basically a resort, a retreat, and a paradise rolled into one.

Messi also has his own clothing line and opened his first retail outlet, the Messi Store, in 2019. The Argentine legend also gives back to the less fortunate with the Leo Messi Foundation.

With plenty of life to live, coupled with his brand having serious drawing power, his value should only increase as the years go on — even well after he’s done as a major name in the pitch. Players like Messi come around every so often, but when they do, they’re never truly out of the limelight.

At 35 years old, Messi’s playing career might soon be coming to an end, but he will continue to make the big bucks for many years to come. He has an absolute ton of earning potential left as he enters the twilight of his career, and there are rumors of a potential huge move to MLS and Inter Miami. Nonetheless, were you surprised by Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2022?