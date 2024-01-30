Discover Thiago Messi's dazzling talent as he scores 13 goals in 6 games for Inter Miami's U-12 team, drawing comparisons to his father.

As the heir to one of football's greatest legacies, Thiago Messi faces the weight of inevitable comparisons to his father, Lionel Messi. However, the 11-year-old prodigy is proving that talent runs in the family, making a significant impact in just six games with Inter Miami's U-12 team.

In a recent social media sensation, a compilation video showcasing Thiago Messi's exceptional plays for the Inter Miami Herons has captivated fans worldwide. With an impressive tally of 13 goals in a mere six games, the young Messi exhibits remarkable skill and ball control, leaving many to speculate that he has inherited his father's innate talent.

At just 11 years old, Thiago is set to turn 12 in November 2024 and has already been registered with Inter Miami's U-12 team. Proud parents Lionel and Antonela Messi actively support their son, attending his games whenever possible, further fueling the buzz surrounding Thiago's burgeoning football career.

A new generation of football rivalries becomes apparent, with Thiago Messi poised to follow in his father's footsteps. As we witness the likes of Angel dos Santos Aveiro shining alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the prospect of a future clash between Thiago and the heirs of today's football icons adds an exciting layer to the ever-evolving narrative of world soccer.

With Thiago Messi's extraordinary early achievements, Inter Miami's youth development program takes center stage, spotlighting the promising talent within their ranks. As the young phenom continues to hone his skills, the football world eagerly anticipates the unfolding saga of Thiago Messi's journey with Inter Miami and the legacy he may carve for himself on the global stage.

