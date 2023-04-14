The Detroit Lions are hoping that the 2023 season marks the start of a new era. They had an impressive 6-2 finish to the 2022 season, just barely missing the playoffs at 9-8 overall. This time around, Dan Campbell’s team is hoping to finish the job.

The Lions recently made the stunning move, trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons. The former third overall pick was swapped for a 5th rounder. However, with their signings in free agency, the Lions have made substantial improvements to their already solid roster. They also have a chance to improve the roster even further during the NFL Draft at the end of the month. With two first-round picks (sixth and 18th overall) and nine picks total, Detroit is in position to make serious noise at the draft.

There are quite a few players who could be terrific additions to the Lions’ roster. However, no one player would be a better fit than Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Without further ado, let’s break down why he would be perfect for Detroit.

3. Gonzalez’ intangibles are excellent

For a cornerback, probably the most athletically-demanding position in football, intangibles are absolutely critical to succeeding. Fortunately for Gonzalez, his intangibles are stellar, possessing a terrific mix of size and speed.

At the NFL Combine, Gonzalez showed just how much of an athlete he truly is. He ranked fourth among cornerbacks with an 88 athleticism score from NFL.com. Some of his highlights include a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump. He also has good size for a corner, standing in at an impressive 6-foot-1 with a 32-inch wingspan. He is pretty lanky at 197 pounds, so more physical wideouts could present a bit of a problem.

With such outstanding traits, it’s no wonder why Gonzalez is so high on draft boards. These intangibles should make him a fit anywhere in the NFL, and Detroit is no exception.

2. Lions focusing on its secondary this offseason

If there’s one thing that held Detroit back more than anything last season, it was the pass defense. The Lions allowed the third-most passing yards in the league at 245.8 per game. Only the the Vikings and Titans were worse. It did get a bit better towards the end of the season, but the Lions still needed to make drastic changes this offseason.

So far, the Lions have done just that. With the addition of Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley, the Lions’ secondary already looks much better compared to last season. That said, they aren’t exactly set at cornerback just yet.

The caveat with these signings is that Gardner-Johnson and Moseley are on one-year deals. So, while they are good solutions for this season, they may be short-term fixes. Additionally, the trade of Okudah to the Falcons on Wednesday, the secondary definitely leaves a hole at cornerback long-term.

Actually, the Okudah trade may indicate the Lions are eyeing another corner in the draft. If that’s the case, then Gonzalez would look really good in a Detroit uniform.

1. Gonzalez has the most potential of any corner in the class

Potential is such a tricky thing to evaluate. Some players who many claimed had sky-high potential end up burning out, while others with seemingly low potential end up becoming stars. The draft as a whole is an inexact science, and “potential” is the hardest part to evaluate.

That said, Gonzalez truly feels like a prospect who can become a star. He already has all the traits anyone can want in a corner, and his game film speaks for itself. His technique could use some work, but that can improve with time. Campbell knows how to get the most out of his players, and he can definitely do so with Gonzalez.

If the Lions can unlock Gonzalez’ potential, he can be the star of their secondary for many years to come.