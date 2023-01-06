By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With the Detroit Lions set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the final regular season matchup of the season, all eyes will be on this potential playoff-clinching outing. Ahead of this Lions-Packers matchup, we will be giving our Packers Week 18 predictions.

Heading into Week 18, there is still a three-team race for the final spot in the NFC playoffs. The Lions, Packers, and Seattle Seahawks are all in contention for the final spot.

When the Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, they can lock into the final spot. But if they lose, the seventh seed will go to either the Lions or the Packers. With this game being flexed to Sunday night, everyone will be tuned in for the regular season finale.

After a 1-6 start to the season, the Lions have the opportunity to shock the NFL. Led by Jared Goff, the Lions have gone 7-2 over their last nine games. Now at 8-8 on the season, they are within reach of a trip to the playoffs. But to do that, they will need to take down a division rival on primetime. Here are three bold Lions predictions for Week 18.

3. Jared Goff tests the Packers secondary

Goff has played a crucial role in the Lions success this season. And he has also put together the best season of his career.

Heading into the final week of the season, Goff ranks in the top seven in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. In total, he has recorded 4,214 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. His 62.6 QBR is also the seventh-best in the NFL.

In recent weeks, Goff has played some of the best football of his career. Through the last five games, the Lions are 4-1. Over this stretch, he has thrown for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Packers secondary has been one of the most dominant in the NFL this season. They have allowed the fourth least passing yards with just 3,130. This unit has also hauled in the second most interceptions in the NFL with 17. But they have also given up 22 touchdowns through the air.

Based on how Goff and the Lions have pushed the ball down the field in recent weeks, the Packers secondary will be tested. The Lions have enough playmakers on offense to make the defense work. And they have also proven that they can stretch the field. This could lead to a long day for the Packers secondary.

2. The Lions dominate on the ground

The Lions backfield duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have caught fire in recent weeks.

So far this season, both Swift and Williams have been utilized heavily in the Lions backfield. Williams has taken the field in all 16 games, recording 994 rushing yards and a league-leading 15 rushing touchdowns on 246 carries. Through the air, he has added 12 receptions for 73 receiving yards.

Swift has taken the field in 13 games. To the shock of many, he has looked like the Lions RB2 at times this season. Ultimately, he has recorded 517 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on just 93 total carries. Through the air, he has added 41 receptions for 328 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 63 total targets.

In Week 17, as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears, both Williams and Swift delivered strong performances. Williams finished the day rushing for 144 yards and one touchdown on 22 total carries. Swift was utilized through both the air and the ground. In total, he recorded 117 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown reaches the endzone at least twice

The Lions have found a star pass catcher in Amon-Ra St. Brown. After bursting onto the scene during his rookie season, he has appeared to have improved in every area in year two.

Heading into the final week of the season, St. Brown has taken the field in 15 games this season. He has already set career highs across the board. In total, St. Brown has been targeted 137 times this season, resulting in 100 receptions for 1,112 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He has also been used at times in the ground game. With nine carries on the season, he has recorded 95 rushing yards.

In recent weeks, while still being productive, St. Brown has not played at the level that he did earlier in the season. Over the past four games, he has recorded 282 receiving yards and 11 receptions. But he has not managed to find the endzone and has been held below 80 receiving yards in all four games.

When the Lions took on the Packers earlier in the season, St. Brown also struggled. He finished the day recording just four receptions for 55 receiving yards.

With the recent emergence of the Lions ground game, it could open doors for St. Brown through the air. In turn, he could link with Goff early and often. This could lead to multiple trips to the endzone for the second-year pass catcher.