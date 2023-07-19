The Detroit Lions surprised the NFL world with a 9-8 record last season. The team followed it up with a polarizing but talented draft class. The Lions recently signed their top draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who is expected to become a versatile threat out of the backfield.

Now, Detroit has announced the signing of another former Alabama Crimson Tide member: safety Brian Branch. The Lions announced the news on their team Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. He was the last member of the team's draft class to ink his 2023 contract.

Branch had 90 tackles last season including 14 for loss. He also had an interception and three sacks. Considered to be one of the best tacklers in the draft at his position if not the best, Branch was selected with the 45th overall pick.

The former Crimson Tide defensive back is known for attending the draft and cheering on teammates, as shown in the video below. Many analysts felt he had round one caliber talent but slipped to a Lions team that is building a much improved secondary with the additions of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fellow signee Cam Sutton.

“I feel like being here was important… This was a once in a lifetime opportunity.” Day 2 was worth the wait for Brian Branch 🦁@BrianBB_1 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/my1ooptOVQ — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2023

Detroit opens the season on September 7 in a prime time showdown with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Head Coach Dan Campbell said the team is excited to play the defending champs and is embracing the opportunity.

Branch ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine this year and completed 14 reps on the bench press. He is said to have incredible football IQ for his position and is a ‘ballhawk' at the safety position.