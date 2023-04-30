Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has once again added to his team’s quarterbacks room.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Kansas State passer Adrian Martinez is signing with the Lions after he went undrafted at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Martinez featured for Nebraska in the first four seasons of his collegiate career. He played in 39 games while with the Cornhuskers, where he logged 45 touchdown passes and 35 rushing touchdowns.

As he had one year left of eligibility remaining, Martinez opted to transfer to Kansas State for the 2022 season. He anchored Kansas State’s offense until he suffered a lower-body injury in the team’s conference win over Baylor in November. He ended up making his return to action in the Wildcats’ 2022 Sugar Bowl matchup against Alabama, although Will Howard earned the start for the Big 12 side at the quarterback position in the game.

Martinez scheduled top-30 visits with multiple teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Lions. While Martinez did not hear his name called in this year’s NFL Draft, he has at least found a home in the NFL. However, the versatile quarterback could opt to instead turn his attention to the USFL, as he was drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the second round of February’s USFL Draft.

The Lions now have a total of four quarterbacks on their roster, including Hendon Hooker, who the team selected with the No. 68 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.