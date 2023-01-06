By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.

“They don’t respect us. A-Rod doesn’t respect us, that team doesn’t respect us. We’re used to being the underdog. No matter what the record says, we’re going out there and we’re gonna fight our ass off, play smashmouth football — just because of the respect factor,” Elliott said, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“We all got here someway, somehow. Yeah, he’s a Hall of Famer, but I just don’t like the way he’s been talking about my guys all year, the way that team views us. We wanna go out there and prove something.”

Clearly, DeShon Elliott has a problem with Aaron Rodgers and the Packer, though the Lions will certainly like that since they need everyone to be mentally ready come Week 18. Earlier on Friday, Elliott also said that he doesn’t like how Rodgers carries himself.

Elliott has been listed as questionable for the Lions against the Packers along with cornerback Jeff Okudah, though by the looks of it, the veteran safety has no plans of sitting it out.