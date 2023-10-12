After registering a team-best 15 tackles on Sunday in a big win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone admitted it was difficult to focus on football with his parents' church group stuck in Israel amid the country's war with Hamas. Well, he can breathe easy now.

Anzalone revealed on Thursday morning that his parents and the rest of the Americans in the group are heading back to the States:

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It's been a scary, anxiety-filled several days but my parents are headed home safely,” he posted to X. “So many people to thank but I know this, God is good.”

The mom and dad of Alex Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel and couldn't leave as Israel continued to go to war with Hamas. Over 2,200 lives have been taken because of all the violence, which is taking place mostly in Gaza and surrounding towns.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, who overlooks Naples, Florida where the church group is from, had a strong message for Hamas before the Americans ultimately got out of the country without any problems:

“I have 53 members of my constituency who are in Jerusalem right now,” Donalds said. “Obviously, they are panicked, trying to find their way to get back to America.

“…We need to provide every assistance possible to Israel to get Americans back,” Donalds continued. “And let me be very clear with Hamas — touch an Americans' head and see what happens to you. That's my position. That needs to be the position of the president of the United States right now.”

As of Tuesday, 14 American citizens have died in the war and over 20 are missing.