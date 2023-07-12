Professional athletes often have inspirations to keep them working during the offseason. Most of them benchmark their performance from their previous playing stint and work up from that. The Detroit Lions may have something completely different as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown disclosed his grudges in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Grudges are normal in the NFL. It could all be because of a heated marquee rivalry or long-standing bad blood between two players. Amon-Ra St. Brown takes it up several notches as he has a personal list of individuals drafted ahead of him. The Lions WR unveiled this insane truth bomb in his latest statement, via Chantz Martin of Fox News.

“I actually still think about it,” he declared.

His spite for the other 16 wideouts must be so intense that he remembers their colleges, position, and what team drafted them in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I actually have my goals written down in my notebook. What I want to achieve every year. So, what I want to achieve this year going into the season, my personal goals, and then right below that I have the 16 receivers written down, where they went to college right below that. And so, I read that whole list three times before I go to practice every day. It's something I'll never forget. Something I make sure I'm always reminded of,” St. Brown said.

This must be working for him as he has very serviceable averages at the wide receiver position. 1,161 yards on 106 receptions is not at all bad for a second-year stint.

Will he be the best wide receiver from his draft class when it is all said and done?