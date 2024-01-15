The All-Pro speaks on Matthew Stafford getting booed by Lions fans

Pleasantries tend to be absent in the playoffs, especially when a fan base is hoping to witness its first postseason victory in 32 years. Therefore, a hero's welcome for Matthew Stafford was unlikely to occur when the Detroit Lions hosted the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC Wild Card face-off on Sunday night.

The longtime Lions quarterback was greeted with boos when he ran out onto Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Rams in 2021. He seemed unfazed by the reception, throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns. His return was ultimately spoiled, though, as all of Detroit immediately awakened from a decadeslong nightmare after a 24-23 win versus LA.

With the first part of this postseason mission now mercifully complete, there is a little time to reflect on the not-so-warm-welcome Stafford received from the place he called home for 12 years of his life. A current Lions star weighed in on the boos.

“Stafford did a lot here for the fans — even for the organization,” All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. “But, I mean, it’s different times now.”

Matthew Stafford will always hold a special place in Lions' lore

Times have indeed changed. St. Brown, who tallied seven receptions for 110 yards and tied a bow on the drought-ending win with an 11-yard catch late, joined the team right after the Matthew Stafford era ended. He has been a vital part of the Jared Goff era, making it tough for him to feel too much sentimentality. The frenzied crowd understands the complexity of this occasion, though.

The beloved No. 9 was a major obstacle standing in the way of Detroit's long-anticipated celebration. On this night, Stafford's job was to ensure that fans' dreams go unfulfilled for yet another year, something he knows first-hand as well as any modern Lions player.

And so, the Super Bowl 56 champion took the jeers in stride. His graciousness will surely be appreciated by Detroit fans, just as all his accolades and commitment were and will continue to be in the many years to come. Just not this past Sunday, though.