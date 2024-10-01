Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had a Monday night to remember in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. Powered by Goff's ‘perfect game,' Detroit outlasted the Seattle Seahawks in a shootout at Ford Field, 42-29.

Goff's performance will be talked about for days and will be remembered for its historical significance. By going 18-of-18 against the Seahawks, Goff set a new NFL record for most completed throws without an incompletion. He finished with a total of 292 passing yards and two touchdowns. The only real blemish on Goff's outing was the three sacks he took for a loss of 26 yards. Outside of those takedowns, it was an incredible showing from the former no. 1 overall pick, who also managed to record a receiving touchdown.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown combine for wild feat in Lions' win vs. Seahawks

In the third quarter of the Seahawks game, Goff caught Seattles' defense by surprise, as he reeled in a pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a seven-yard touchdown to cap off a five-play, 70-yard drive.

That was the only pass thrown in the game by St. Brown which helped complete a wild feat last seen in the NFL way back in the 1930s, according to ESPN Research (h/t Eric Woodyard of ESPN).

“That play helped the Lions become the first team with a 100% completion percentage in a game while having multiple players throw a pass since at least 1933, per ESPN Research,” noted Woodyard.

Apart from tossing a touchdown to Goff, St. Brown also had a productive performance downfield, as he had 45 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions and six targets. He and Goff were simply playing beautiful music together on offense for the Lions, who have improved their season record to 3-1.

Overall, the Lions generated a total of 389 total yards versus Seattle while going 5-for-5 on their attempts inside the red zone. They had plenty of success as well on the ground with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery accounting for three rushing scores in the contest.

The Lions have a bye in Week 5. Their next game will be in Week 6 in Arlington against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13.