Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to have a big season for the Detroit Lions. After emerging as a top option in his rookie season, the 22-year-old wide receiver has become a key player in the team’s rebuild. It has also made him a top option in fantasy football leagues.

The Lions’ young WR is among the better options for fantasy football and will be rostered in the majority of leagues. One fantasy football coach used the famous Coach Boone speech from Remember the Titans to introduce St. Brown to their squad. St. Brown posted the Instagram DM on his story, saying he was at a loss for words.

Sure hope Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't hear this in Denzel Washington aka Coach Boone's voice 😅 pic.twitter.com/SIhRCCGrj8 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 7, 2022

The Lions drafted St. Brown 112th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and then watched him tally 912 receiving yards (a franchise record for rookies) on 90 catches and score five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Although he was a late bloomer, recording most of his stats in Week 13 and onward, he showcased some real talent in a Detroit offense that needs it.

Although the Lions are quarterbacked by Jared Goff and have other skill position players like T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, DJ Chark and rookie wideout Jameson Williams, St. Brown is in line to be the top option for Detroit in the 2022 season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has the reliable hands, quickness and elusiveness needed to have another strong year for the Lions. Especially as Jameson Williams continues to recover from a torn ACL, St. Brown is in a position to put up big numbers at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.