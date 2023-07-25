Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown dropped a reality check ahead of his third NFL season. As St. Brown and the Lions training camp gets underway, St. Brown isn't letting his recent success get in his head.

St. Brown shared his perspective with reporters, saying, “I feel like you’re only as good as your last year. This is a new year. We’re all at zero. I have zero catches. Zero touchdowns. I’m the same as everyone else. So, I feel like you’ve got to restart each year,” per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mindset entering Year 3: “I feel like you’re only as good as your last year. This is a new year. We’re all at zero. I have zero catches. Zero touchdowns. I’m the same as everyone else. So, I feel like you’ve got to restart each year.” pic.twitter.com/cfUdbSIBbe — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 25, 2023

St. Brown also shared how the things he sees written about him keeps him motivated to only play better. “You guys like to write stuff, and I don't forget things that I see … I like to prove people wrong,” via Eric Woodyard.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has already proven many people wrong after he was drafted in the fourth round out of USC in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since joining the Lions, St. Brown has proven himself as the number one target in Detroit. He put a Lions franchise rookie receiving yards record when he recorded 918 yards in his first season. He then followed that up with his first 1,000 yard season in 2022 when he accumulated 1,161 yards and earned himself a Pro Bowl nod.

His connection with quarterback Jared Goff is a big reason that many people think the Lions can finally take the next step and make the playoffs. Despite the Lions drafting wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round last season, St. Brown remains the model of consistency for the team and the top wideout as Williams has battled injuries and a recent gambling suspension.