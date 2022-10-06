Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Lions’ Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 5 road matchup against the New England Patriots with several notable injury concerns.

Among them, T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown each were sidelined from practice on Wednesday due to their respective injuries. Hockenson has been dealing with a hip ailment as of late, while St. Brown continues to nurse the ankle injury that he suffered during Detroit’s Week 3 road contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year wideout ended up missing all three of the team’s scheduled practices last week and was ruled out from playing in the home clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Thursday, the Lions did receive a bit of promising news regarding their lengthy injury list. For one, five offensive players who missed the team’s scheduled practice session on Wednesday returned to practice on Thursday, including Hockenson, who was a limited participant on the day. However, St. Brown was once again on the sidelines due to his nagging ankle ailment.

Overall, the Lions currently have 16 players listed on their injury report for Week 5. All eyes sure are now on Friday and whether the likes of Hockenson and St. Brown will feature in practice on the day.

Hockenson is just coming off of the 179 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns performance against the Seahawks. If he ends up missing the clash with the Patriots, quarterback Jared Goff could then call on Brock Wright to be his go-to tight end for the game. On the other hand, the likes of Josh Reynolds and Tom Kennedy could receive an increase in snaps played should the Lions rule out St. Brown for the second consecutive week.

The Lions are aiming to avoid a 1-4 start to the campaign in Week 5.