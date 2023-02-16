The Detroit Lions’ future looks great. They have many highly talented players and a coaching staff that knows how to get the most out of the team highlighted by head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson saw plenty of interest from teams with head coaching vacancies but opted to stay with Detroit. He said that the decision to stay with the Lions was simple for him on the Twentyman in the Huddle show.
“It’s really simple for me. It starts with this place and these people. Been here four years now and I believe in [owner Sheila Hamp] and what she’s doing,” Ben Johnson said, also naming Campbell, team president Rod Wood and general manager Brad Holmes. “It starts at the top and I think it trickles down. This is as encouraged [as I’ve been] in my four years with the direction of the Lions and where we’re headed.”
Johnson said he recognized how special the Ford Field environment can be for a Lions playoff game when he attended a Garth Brooks concert at the venue shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that because of all the coaches and players he loves working with, the decision to stay was the right one. “Don’t ruin a good thing,” the OC said of his thought process, adding that there is unfinished business after just missing out on the postseason.
After the Lions recorded the third most yards and scored the fifth most points in the 2022 regular season, numerous teams showed interest in making Johnson their head coach. He will now be back to continue unlocking the talent of an offense led by Jared Goff and featuring Jamaal Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow.