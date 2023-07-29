Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson will not be speaking on his recent injury as he makes his return to training camp. Gardner-Johnson went down with a leg injury on Monday, but an MRI revealed that the injury was not severe.

Gardner-Johnson is even back at practice, but on a limited basis and he his leg continues to heal, per Around the NFL.

However, when Gardner-Johnson spoke with the media following practice, he made it clear he would not answer questions related to the injury, saying. “Next comment. I'm good,” per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

It's important to note that Gardner-Johnson wasn't dismissing the questions in hostility, but as part of a mindset to move on and not look back. He described it as, “It's very important because I'm contagious. I'm like the flu. I'm like the flu. It's going to go thru your body, and either you get it or don't get it,” per Kyle Meinke.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gardner-Johnson's contagious energy has kept him at practice everyday despite the injury. Even when he could not physically practice, he still was mentally there and helping to encourage his teammates.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson joins the Detroit Lions after spending three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his 2022 campaign with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing the last month of the regular season due to a lacerated kidney. Gardner-Johnson is expected to provide a big upgrade to the Lions defense which ranked dead last in yards allowed last season.