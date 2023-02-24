The Detroit Lions are hoping in the tough business of cutting salary with free agency around the corner. A flurry of teams across the league have been making cost-cutting decisions in hopes of having more money available to spend, and now the Lions have released defensive end Michael Brockers, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

The move will save Detroit $10 million in cap space as they try to add some talent this offseason.

“As expected, the Lions have released Michael Brockers. Saves them $10 million in cap space.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lions VP/GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell released a statement in appreciation of Brockers’ time with the franchise: “We would like to thank Michael Brockers for his leadership over the last two seasons. As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock’s veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room. He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter.”

Michael Brockers was a first-round pick in 2012 after a terrific career at LSU. He spent his first nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before coming to Detroit, and he had just one sack in 22 games in a Lions uniform. In 2022, he played just six games and failed to record a sack as the Lions went into a youth movement and got other guys opportunities.

The Lions have a lot of questions to answer once free agency begins, and the 32-year-old should be an interesting name to monitor across the league.