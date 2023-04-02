Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The quarterback sneak has been part of the NFL landscape for many years, but the Philadelphia Eagles took the play to a whole new level in 2022. Because of the success, there have been calls to ban the play, due to what detractors deem as the dangerous nature of it. If Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is asked about the QB sneak, he wouldn’t agree with that assessment.

Despite the calls to get rid of the play, the NFL decided against them, and it will remain in play for at least the 2023 season.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual spring meeting, Dan Campbell expressed why he’s pleased with the decision by the league not to recommend getting rid of the play, in an interview captured by the Detroit Free Press.

“I’m all good with it,” Campbell said. “I’ve got no problem, man. Because here’s why, man. I think of it defensively, man, you’ve got to have a plan to stop it. And that’s what fires me up. We’re going to have a plan to stop it.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are things people don’t like about Campbell, but no one can’t deny his desire to meet a challenge head on. It also puts the responsibility on him and his coaches to stop the quarterback play.

In an attempt to keep things objective, one could wonder why there’s an outcry to get rid of a play that has been around for decades. Even with the Eagles being so success with their execution, it’s not like they’re the first team to use it to their benefit.

It appears Campbell understands the landscape, and no complaints about the play is coming from him.