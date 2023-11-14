Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell suggests to 'wear diapers' to handle all the Lions' gutsy fourth-down calls

In the Detroit Lions 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Lions got their win in part due to their willingness to go for it on fourth down. Detroit went for it five times on fourth-down and converted on four of those attempts.

Their most notable conversion came within the final two minutes of the game when they faced 4th-and-2 in field goal range. They could have settled for the field goal kick, but instead went for it since they didn't want to give Justin Herbert the ball back with plenty of time on the clock. Jared Goff completed the 4th down pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and the Lions took a knee before kicking the game winning field goal.

Since Campbell took over for the Lions, he's been known for his aggressive play-style. This included back in Week 1 when Detroit converted a fake punt in their own territory early in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from this, he's also become known for his wild quotes.

“Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games,” Campbell said when asked about his gutsy fourth-down calls. “I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll,'” via Will Burchfield of The Ticket.

Their fourth-down calls allowed the Lions to rally past the Chargers and overcome their 4-13 conversion rate on third down. Now at 7-2, Detroit continues to pass almost every test that comes their way. The Lions take on the 3-7 Chicago Bears next.