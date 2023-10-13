Jahmyr Gibbs has had a weird season with the Detroit Lions. In his first season with the team, Gibbs has had a reduced role despite being a first-round pick. David Montgomery has simply been a much more productive QB under the current system. However, Gibbs still has a solid role on the team as the pass-catching back, and he's been excellent when he's gotten the ball.

However, during the past week, Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury recently. The Lions running back has not practiced with the team in recent days. On Friday, though, head coach Dan Campbell gave an encouraging injury update on Jahmyr Gibbs as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Dave Birkett.

“Dan Campbell said Jahmyr Gibbs had “a really good day” of practice Wednesday, got a breather yesterday. Said he can't say with any certainty whether Gibbs or Branch will be a go Sunday”

The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The move was widely criticized due to the current idea that running backs should not be drafted that high. Unlike fellow 1st-round running back Bijan Robinson, though, Gibbs has not been utilized as heavily in the Detroit offense. Part of that is due to Montgomery's strength as a between-the-tackles rusher compared to Gibbs, who is more effective with space.

Still, there's room to believe that Gibbs will be an integral part of a Lions offense that's dreaming of new heights. Detroit has exceeded all of the expectations for them by jumping out to a 4-1 start in the season, behind juggernauts San Francisco and Philadelphia. There will be times where Gibbs' strengths as a pass-catching back will be valuable. For now, though, Detroit will roll with the hot hand in David Montgomery.

The Lions will now proceed against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad coming off of their bye week. Before their one-week break, the Buccaneers looked like a solid team, especially on defense. They have plenty of playmakers to cause chaos. The high-octane Ben Johnson offense will be tested against this NFC South contender. Whether Gibbs gets involved in some of the trickery that Detroit likes to pull is an interesting question.